April 18 (Reuters) - BE SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAD BEEN SELECTED AS PARTNER TO SUPPORT A EUROPEAN BANKING GROUP IN MANAGING THE SWIFT ARCHITECTURE TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM

* THE TWO-YEAR ACTIVITY WILL BE ASSIGNED THROUGH SUCCESSIVE LOTS WHICH, IN CASE THEY ARE ACTIVATED, WILL REACH THE TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 7.7 MLN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)