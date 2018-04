BRIEF-Inter Cars FY Net Profit Down At 216.4 Mln Zlotys

April 18 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 216.4 MILLION ZLOTYS ON FY REVENUE OF 6.91 BILLION ZLOTYS, IN LINE WITH PRELIMINARY RESULT PUBLISHED ON MARCH 12

* FY EBITDA 360.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 370.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* WEAKER FINANCIAL RESULTS DUE TO TOO HIGH OPERATING COSTS, ADDITIONAL LOGISTIC COSTS AND INCREASE IN THE VOLUME OF LOGISTICS OPERATIONS

* SEES POSSIBILITY FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT IN POLAND AND ABROAD AND PLANS TO OPEN DOZENS OF FOREIGN BRANCHES

* PLANS TO INCREASE SALE OF TYRES IN B2C SEGMENT IN 2018

* EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO GROW IN 2018 AT A FASTER PACE THAN THE MARKET, BOTH IN POLAND AND ABROAD

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)