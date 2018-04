BRIEF-Kernel's Q3 Grain Sales Down 21.8 Pct YoY

April 18 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT IN Q3 2017/2018 TOTAL GRAIN SALES VOLUMES DECREASED BY 21.8 PCT TO 1.1 MILLION TONNES YEAR ON YEAR

* IN Q3 2017/2018 COMPANY WAS NOT EXPORTING GRAIN FROM RUSSIA AS IT ASSIGNED A SIZABLE PORTION OF ITS FY 2018 TRANSSHIPMENT QUOTA TO A THIRD PARTY, SECURING BUDGETED LEVEL OF EARNINGS FROM RUSSIAN OPERATIONS FOR FY 2018

* VOLUMES OF SUNFLOWER OIL SOLD IN BULK IN Q3 DECLINED 14.0 PCT TO 0.3 MILLION TONNES YEAR ON YEAR, THE COMPANY CONTINUED TO ACCUMULATE A STOCK OF SUNFLOWER OIL

* SALES OF BOTTLED OIL WERE DOWN 24.4 PCT IN Q3 TO 26 MILLION LITRES DUE TO THE EXPIRATION OF ONE-YEAR EXPORT CONTRACT WITH A CUSTOMER

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)