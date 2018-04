April 18 (Reuters) - CZERWONA TOREBKA SA:

* SAYS SOWINIEC GROUP SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT SOLD 45.94 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN CO TO SWITALSKI FUNDUSZ INWESTYCYJNY ZAMKNIETY

* SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT CURRENTLY HOLDS 31.54 PERCENT STAKE IN CO

