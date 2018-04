April 19 (Reuters) - FIDERE PATRIMONIO SOCIMI:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY REACHES BINDING FINANCING AGREEMENT OF 543 MILLION EUROS WITH AN INTERNATIONAL BANKING ENTITY

* FINANCING WILL BE USED TO REFINANCE EXISTING FINANCING OF CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES

* TO ALSO FINANCE RESERVES DISTRIBUTION AND CAPEX NEEDS OF THE GROUP

Source text for: bit.ly/2JX9dVS

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)