April 19 (Reuters) - GETBACK SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT EURORATING DOWNGRADES GETBACK’S CREDIT RATING FROM BB TO B+, OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

* EURORATING IN ITS STATEMENT SAYS THAT ITS DECISION TAKES INTO ACCOUNT THE DECISION OF SHAREHOLDERS TO ISSUE UP TO 50 MILLION SHARES AND ALSO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS REGARDING THE COMPANY

* ALSO S&P PUT POLISH GETBACK ON WATCH LIST, OUTLOOK NEGATIVE, PAP NEWS AGENCY REPORTED ON APRIL 18

