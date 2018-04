April 19(Reuters) - OVS SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET SALES OF EUR 1,525.7 MILLION, UP 12% COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS EUR 196.5 MILLION, UP 5.3% VS. 2016

* FY NET RESULT ADJUSTED WAS EUR 106.5 MILLION, UP EUR 14.7 MILLION (+16.0%)

* PROPOSED TO NOT DISTRIBUTE ANY DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 JANUARY 2018

