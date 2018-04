BRIEF- Playway gets information about claim regarding Farm Manager

April 19 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY:

* SAYS IT HAS RECEIVED INFORMATION FROM VALVE CORP., RUNNING STEAM STORE, THAT UNITED INDEPENDENT ENTERTAINMENT STATED THAT PLAYWAY, BY DISTRIBUTING FARM MANAGER 2018, VIOLATES THE PROVISIONS OF THE AGREEMENT, SIGNED ON MAY 13, 2013, ON INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

* THE CASE WILL BE EXAMINED IN DETAIL BY STEAM, AND UNTIL IT HAS BEEN CLARIFIED, THE GAME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE IN THE STEAM STORE

* PLAYWAY SAYS THAT IT DOES NOT SEE IN THE DISTRIBUTION OF FARM MANAGER 2018 ANY VIOLATIONS AND WILL TAKE ALL NECESSARY LEGAL ACTION TO PROTECT THE COMPANY’S INTEREST

