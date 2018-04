April 19 (Reuters) - ESOTIQ & HENDERSON SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY PRELIMINARY MARCH REVENUE OF ABOUT 11 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 12 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* PRELIMINARY Q1 REVENUE AT ABOUT 33.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN ABOUT 1 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* IN Q1 ITS RETAIL STORE INCREASED 7.5 PERCENT YOY TO 17,373 SQUARE METERS

