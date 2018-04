April 19 (Reuters) - Avtovaz:

* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS OWN FINANCIAL LEASING PROGRAM FOR CORPORATE CLIENTS — LADA LEASING

* SAYS LADA SALES THROUGH LEASING GREW TO 14,000 CARS IN 2017 FROM 7,900 IN 2015

* SAYS THE LADA LEASING PROGRAM COVERS ALL RANGE OF LADA MODELS

* THE PROGRAM IS IMPLEMENTED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LEASING COMPANIES, VTB LEASING, VEB-LEASING, SBERBANK LEASING AND EUROPLAN

