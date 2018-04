BRIEF-Small Cap Danmark Investigates Strategic Opportunities

April 19(Reuters) - SMALL CAP DANMARK:

* SAID ON THURSDAY BOARD TO INVESTIGATE THE STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FOR SMALLCAP DANMARK

* BOARD INTENTDS TO DIVEST POSITIONS IN EGETÆPPER AND RIAS DURING Q2 2018 BY FULL OR PARTIAL DISTRIBUTION OF SHARES TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SMALLCAP DANMARK

* MARKET VALUE OF CO’S STAKE IN EGETÆPPER AND RIAS AMOUNTS TO DKK 154.2 MLN AT END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* BOARD INTENDS TO PAY EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND OF DKK 15 PER SHARE IN NEAR FUTURE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)