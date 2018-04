April 19 (Reuters) - BANK SAINT PETERSBURG:

* BANK SAINT PETERSBURG DOES NOT SEE GEOPOLITICAL RISKS FOR ITSELF, CONSIDERS INVESTMENTS IN SANCTIONED RUSAL’S BONDS IMMATERIAL - INTERFAX CITES DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD KONSTANTIN BALANDIN AS SAYING

* BANK SAINT PETERSBURG HAS RUSAL EUROBONDS WORTH $5 MILLION WITH MATURITY IN 2023 - INTERFAX CITES HEAD OF THE DIRECTORATE FOR OPERATIONS IN FINANCIAL MARKETS

