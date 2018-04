April 19 (Reuters) - SMS KREDYT HOLDING SA:

* SAYS KREOS NSFIZ (FUND) SIGNS A COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENTS WITH EQUES DEBITUM NS FIZ, EQUES DEBITUM 2 NS FIZ AND EQUES CREDITUM NS FIZ (FUNDS)

* KREOS NSFIZ OF WHICH THE COMPANY IS THE SOLE PARTICIPANT WILL TRANSFER DEBT TO FUNDS FOR REMUNERATION

* HE DEAL HAS BEEN SIGNED UNTIL APRIL 30, 2019

