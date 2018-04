April 20 (Reuters) - Secuoya Grupo de Comunicacion SA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT OBTAINED FINANCING OF 65 MILLION EUROS TO USE FOR NEW PROJECTS

* THIS FINANCING WILL BE REIMBURSABLE UPON EXPIRATION AFTER 7 YEARS

* TO HAVE 31 MILLION EUROS AVAILABLE IN ADDITIONAL FINANCING FOR WORKING CAPITAL NEEDS

