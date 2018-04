April 20(Reuters) - TXT e solutions SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 9.4 MILLION, UP +4.5% COMPARED TO Q1 2017, DUE TO POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION OF AEROSPACE & AVIATION BUSINESS

* SAYS EBITDA IS EXPECTED SUBSTANTIALLY IN LINE WITH Q1 2017

