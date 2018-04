April 20 (Reuters) - graceNT AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ENTERS INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH AN INVESTOR ABOUT THE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF 5 PERCENT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

* SHARES FOR THIS PURPOSE PROVIDED MOSTLY BY BOARD MEMBER WERNER ARRICH

* PRICE PER SHARE MADE AVAILABLE WAS AGREED AT 1 CENT

