BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek Collective Bargaining Agreement With Tek-Gida Is Labour Union Is Finalised

* SAID ON THURSDAY COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEK-GIDA IS LABOUR UNION ARE FINALISED

* FOR FIRST YEAR OF AGREEMENT, GROSS WAGES OF UNION MEMBER EMPLOYEES WILL BE INCREASED BY 535 LIRA PER PERSON PER MONTH, EFFECTIVE 01.01.2018

* IN SECOND YEAR OF AGREEMENT, GROSS WAGES WILL BE INCREASED BY RATE OF INCREASE IN CONSUMER PRICE INDEX PLUS 135 LIRA PER PERSON PER MONTH

* ANNUAL SOCIAL PACKAGE WILL BE INCREASED BY APPROXIMATELY 13 PERCENT FOR FIRST YEAR AND BY RATE OF INCREASE IN CONSUMER PRICE INDEX FOR SECOND YEAR

