April 20 (Reuters) - Biomed-Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY PRELIMINARY FY NET PROFIT OF 0.6 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PRELIM. FY EBITDA 11.1 MILLION ZLOTYS ON PRELIM. REVENUE OF 31.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* FY FINANCIAL RESULTS AFFECTED BY ONE-OFF EVENTS, INCLUDING SALE OF TRADEMARK AND OTHER RIGHTS TO LAKCID PRODUCTS AND SETTLEMENT OF REAL ESTATE SALE TRANSACTIONS IN MIELEC

