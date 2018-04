April 20 (Reuters) - Shadrinskiy Avtoagregatnyi Zavod :

* RECOMMENDS FY 2017 DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON PREFERRED SHARES OF RUB 0.315 MLN IN TOTAL

* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR FY 2017 ON ORDINARY SHARES

Source text: bit.ly/2HDA3Ee

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)