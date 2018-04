April 20 (Reuters) - TEN SQUARE GAMES SA (IPO-TENG.WA):

* SAYS IN A STATEMENT ISSUE PRICE FOR ITS SHARES IN IPO HAS BEEN SET AT 46.0 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* CO TO 2,043,750 SHARES OF WHICH 396,000 SHARES TO BE OFFERED TO INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS AND THE REMAINING 1,647,750 SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* CO SET MAXIMUM SHARE PRICE AT 48 ZLOTYS FOR OFFERED SHARES IN ITS IPO OFFER ON APRIL 10

