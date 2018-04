April 20 (Reuters) - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion:

* ANA MARIA LLOPIS, CHAIRWOMAN OF THE BOARD, SAID AT GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING THAT STEPS INCLUDED IN SUCCESSION PLAN WILL BE PUT IN PLACE SHORTLY TO SELECT, IN THE FOLLOWING MONTHS, A NEW CHAIRPERSON

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)