BRIEF-Anima Holding: Rights Issue Fully Subscribed

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT RIGHTS ISSUE RELATING TO 71,898,869 NEWLY ISSUED SHARES HAS BEEN COMPLETED

* SAID THAT DURING SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD 71,202,187 NEW SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED, FOR AN AGGREGATE VALUE OF EUR 296,913,119.79

* NO. 2,985,780 RIGHTS NOT EXERCISED DURING SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD, HAVE BEEN OFFERED ON MTA MARKET OF BORSA ITALIANA (RIGHTS AUCTION) AND HAVE ALL BEEN PURCHASED

* THEREFORE THE RIGHTS ISSUE HAS BEEN FULLY SUBSCRIBED, FOR AN AGGREGATE VALUE OF EUR 299,818,283.73

