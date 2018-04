BRIEF-Quarantacinque Holds 66.292% Of Cad IT After Reopening Terms Of Offer, No Delisting

April 23 (Reuters) - Cad IT SpA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY IN THE NAME AND ON BEHALF OF QUARANTACINQUE SPA PROVISIONAL RESULTS OF VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER ON ORDINARY SHARES OF CAD IT SPA, LAUNCHED BY QUARANTACINQUE SPA FOLLOWING REOPENING OF TERMS

* SAID 3,620 SHARES HAVE BEEN TENDERED TO OFFER DURING REOPENING OF TERMS, CORRESPONDING TO 0.040% OF CORPORATE CAPITAL OF CAD IT, FOR OVERALL AMOUNT EQUAL TO EURO 19,186

* QUARANTACINQUE SPA WILL HOLD 5,953,046 SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 66.292% OF THE CORPORATE CAPITAL OF CAD IT

* NECESSARY CONDITIONS REQUIRED FOR DELISTING HAVE NOT BEEN SATISFIED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)