* SAID ON FRIDAY NOTICE OF THE END OF THE STABILIZATION PERIOD AND EXERCISE OF THE GREENSHOE OPTION

* JOINT BOOKRUNNER EXERCISED THE GREENSHOE OPTION GRANTED BY CYAN AG AT THE PLACEMENT PRICE OF EUR 23.00 PER SHARE IN FULL

