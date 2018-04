BRIEF-Stem Cells Spin To Vote On Share Capital Increases

April 23 (Reuters) - STEM CELLS SPIN SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 18 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF NO LESS THAN 2,587,300 ZLOTYS AND NO MORE THAN 3,880,950 ZLOTYS

* PLANS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UP TO 25,873,000 NEW SERIES G SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF NO LESS THAN 0.15 ZLOTY EACH AND NO MORE THAN 0.25 ZLOTY EACH

* SERIES G SHARES TO BE OFFERED TO CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS SO THAT FOR EACH COMPANY’S SHARE HELD SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE RIGHT TO BUY TWO NEW SERIES G SHARES

* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 18 ON ANOTHER SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF NO LESS THAN 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS AND NO MORE THAN 6.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PLANS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UP TO 30 MILLION NEW SERIES H SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF NO LESS THAN 0.15 ZLOTY EACH AND NO MORE THAN 0.25 ZLOTY EACH

* SERIES H SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

