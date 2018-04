April 23 (Reuters) - QUMAK SA:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY PRELIMINARY FY NET LOSS OF ABOUT 78 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PRELIM. FY OPERATING LOSS OF ABOUT 68.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* FY RESULTS AFFECTED BY ADDITIONAL CONTRACTS COSTS OF ABOUT 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, ABOUT 4.0 MILLION ZLOTYS INCREASE IN RESERVE FOR WARRANTY SERVICE AND RESERVE FOR TAX LIABILITIES OF ABOUT 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)