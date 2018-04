BRIEF-Ruch Chorzow Raises Share Capital To 54.7 Mln Zlotys

April 23 (Reuters) - RUCH CHORZOW SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY IT RESOLVED TO RAISE SHARE CAPITAL TO 32.9 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 30.9 MILLION ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 2.0 MILLION SERIES W SHARES

* COMPANY SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH CITY OF CHORZOW FOR ACQUISITION OF 2 MILLION SERIES W SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 1 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* FOLLOWING AGREEMENT WITH CREDITORS CONCERNING CONVERSION OF RECEIVABLES INTO SHARES COMPANY RESOLVED TO INCREASE ITS SHARE CAPITAL FROM 32.9 MILLION ZLOTYS TO 54.7 MILLION ZLOTYS THROUGH CREATING 21,854,094 NEW SERIES X SHARES

