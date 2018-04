BRIEF-Prochnik FY Results To Be Affected By Write-Downs

April 23 (Reuters) - PROCHNIK SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT FOLLOWING CARRIED OUT IMPAIRMENT TESTS IT NEEDS TO WRITE-DOWN GOODWILL OF EQUITY OF INCORPORATED UNIT DOCTORS SP. Z O.O. IN THE AMOUNT OF 13.7 MILLION ZLOTYS

* COMPANY ALSO NEEDS TO WRITE-DOWN GOODWILL CREATED AS A RESULT OF THE TAKEOVER BY RAGE AGE POLSKA S.A. OF ASSETS OF PRC RETAIL SOLUTIONS SP. O.O. IN THE AMOUNT OF 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE WRITE-DOWNS TO AFFECT COMPANY’S 2017 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

