REFILE-BRIEF-Kuehne Und Nagel Q1 Group EBIT Up 12.9% At CHF 236 Million

April 24 (Reuters) - Kuehne und Nagel International AG :

* IN Q1, COMPANY HANDLED 1.079 MILLION (TEU), SOME 50,000 MORE THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR’S PERIOD IN SEAFREIGHT

* Q1 EBIT GREW BY 4.3 PER CENT TO CHF 97 MILLION IN SEAFREIGHT

* KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL - Q1 EBIT- TO-GROSS-PROFIT RATIO (CONVERSION RATE) AT AN INDUSTRY-LEADING LEVEL OF 27.2 PER CENT IN SEAFREIGHT

* Q1 EARNINGS FOR PERIOD 184 MILLION CHF, +11.5%

* Q1 GROUP EBIT 236 MILLION, +12.9% Source text - bit.ly/2qXmCVc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)