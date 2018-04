April 24 (Reuters) - Pharol SGPS SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY EBITDA LOSS OF 4.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 7.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS 806.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 61.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING NET LOSS 13.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 61.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO, VALUES ADJUSTED FOR NON RECURRING EFFECTS OF INVESTMENTS IN OI

