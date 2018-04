April 24 (Reuters) - GMP Property SOCIMI SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY FY NET SALES 98.8 MILLION EUROS VS 80.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 133.5 MILLION EUROS VS 173.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

Source text: bit.ly/2HobThW

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)