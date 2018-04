BRIEF-KNF Files Notice To Prosecutor's Office In Case Of GetBack

April 24 (Reuters) - POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF):

* SAYS THAT ON APRIL 20 IT FILED A NOTICE TO NATIONAL PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE ABOUT THE SUSPICION OF COMMITTING A CRIME BY PERSONS REPRESENTING GETBACK

* THE NOTICE CONCERNS OFFENCES UNDER THE ARTICLE 100, RESOLUTION 1, OF THE ACT OF LAW ON PUBLIC OFFERING AND THE ARTICLE 183, RESOLUTION 1, OF THE ACT OF LAW ON TRADING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

* IT ALSO ISSUED A DECISION TO INITIATE ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDINGS REGARDING AN IMPOSITION OF A PENALTY ON THE COMPANY REGARDING THE PUBLICATION OF CO’S Q 1 2017, H1 2017 AND Q3 2017 REPORTS

* SAYS THAT IT HAS SPOKEN TO THE COMPANY REGARDING ITS FINANCING AND TAKING MEASURES TO IMPROVE GETBACK’S FINANCIAL SITUATION

* KNF DEMANDED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF ALL GETBACK FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AFTER CO SAID IT WAS IN TALKS WITH PKO BP AND POLSKI FUNDUSZ ROZWOJU (PFR) REGARDING FINANCING, WHAT BOTH ENTITIES DENIED

