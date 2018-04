April 24 (Reuters) - COMMCENTER SA:

* SAYS ACQUIRED OWN SHARES CORRESPONDING TO 6.77 PCT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL AT 0.503 EUR/SHR

* SAYS ITS TREASURY STOCK REPRESENTS 10.7 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL

