RPT-BRIEF-Nordic Semiconductor raises $103 million in share issue

April 24 (Reuters) - Nordic Semiconductor ASA:

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NOK 815 MILLION ($103.18 MILLION)

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT RECEIVED STRONG INTEREST FROM NORWEGIAN AND INTERNATIONAL HIGH QUALITY INVESTORS, AND WAS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED AT AN OFFER PRICE OF NOK 50.00

* NORDIC SEMI: PROCEEDS WILL BE EMPLOYED TO SUPPORT REQUIREMENTS FOR HIGHER WORKING CAPITAL, SUPPLY CHAIN ENHANCEMENTS, RAMP TOWARDS NEW TIER 1 CUSTOMERS, AND CONTINUE INVESTMENTS TO EXPAND PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND INTO GROWTH IN EXISTING AND FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

* RETAINED ABG SUNDAL COLLIER ASA AND DNB MARKETS, A PART OF DNB BANK ASA AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS