* SAID ON TUESDAY FY SALES AT EUR 2.83 MILLION VS EUR 2.82 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS AT EUR 14 THOUSAND VS NET PROFIT OF EUR 570 THOUSAND YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA AT EUR 81 THOUSAND VS EUR 668 THOUSAND YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.20 PER SHARE VS 0.45 YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS POSITIVE RESULT in 2018

