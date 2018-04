April 25 (Reuters) - SINTESI SOCIETA DI INVESTIMENTI E DI PARTECIPAZIONI SPA:

* REPORTED TUESDAY FY REVENUE AND INCOME EUR 0 VS EUR 72,814 YEAR AGO

* COMPANY FOCUSED ON RESTRUCTURING IN FY 2017 AND THEREFORE DID NOT GENERATE ANY REVENUES

* FY OTHER REVENUE AND INCOME EUR 2.8 MLN VS EUR 72,814 YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.3 MLN VS LOSS EUR 2.5 MLN YEAR AGO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)