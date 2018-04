April 25 (Reuters) - CAD IT SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAD ACQUIRED 74.5 PCT OF SPANISH COMPANY DESARROLLO DE PRODUCTOS INFORMÁTICOS (DPI)

* THE ACQUISITION OF DPI HAS AN IMPACT OF ABOUT 5.5 PCT ON THE GROUP’S PRODUCTION VALUE

* PRICE OF THE ACQUISITION AMOUNTS TO 3.8 MLN EUROS TO BE PAID VIA FIVE-YEAR BANK FINANCING

