* REPORTED ON TUESDAY PRELIMINARY FY NET LOSS OF ABOUT 179 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PRELIM. FY OPERATING LOSS OF ABOUT 163 MILLION ZLOTYS

* FY FINANCIAL RESULTS AFFECTED AMONG OTHERS BY REVALUATION WRITE-OFFS AND INTEREST ACCRUED TO COMPANY ON LIABILITIES IN THE AMOUNT OF ABOUT 4 MILLION ZLOTYS

* COURT IN WROCLAW OPENED REHABILITATION PROCEEDINGS FOR CO ON OCT. 18, 2017

