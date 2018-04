April 25 (Reuters) - SFINKS POLSKA SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY DECIDED TO MAKE A WRITE-DOWN OF THE VALUE OF ‘CHLOPSKIE JADLO’ TRADEMARK IN THE AMOUNT OF 8.8 MILLION ZLOTYS AT 2017-END

* THE AMOUNT OF THE WRITE-DOWN INCLUDING DEFERRED TAX CALCULATION WILL DECREASE COMPANY’S 2017 FINANCIAL RESULT BY 7.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

