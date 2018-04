April 25 (Reuters) - IFIRMA SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY EGM AGREED TO PAY FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 0.03 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* IN JANUARY COMPANY DECIDED TO PAY ADVANCE DIVIDEND OF 0.03 ZLOTY PER SHARE FOR FY 2017

