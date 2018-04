BRIEF- Getin Noble Bank Books Impairments In Q4 2017, Q1 2018

April 25 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IN Q4 2017 IT HAS BOOKED AN IMPAIRMENT REGARDING ITS LOAN EXPOSURE IN THE AMOUNT OF 413 MILLION ZLOTYS ON A STANDALONE LEVEL

* IT HAS ALSO BOOKED AN IMPAIRMENT RELEVANT TO LOSS IN INVESTMENT VALUE IN ITS UNITS AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES, OF 127 MILLION ZLOTYS AND 227 MILLION ZLOTYS RESPECTIVELY

* IN SEPTEMBER, CEO SAID HE EXPECTED TO BOOK LOAN-RELATED IMPAIRMENTS IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

* IN Q1 2018 IT HAS BOOKED AN IMPAIRMENT REGARDING ITS LOAN EXPOSURE IN THE AMOUNT OF 111 MILLION ZLOTYS ON A STANDALONE LEVEL

* IT HAS ALSO BOOKED AN IMPAIRMENT RELEVANT TO LOSS IN INVESTMENT VALUE IN ITS UNITS AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES OF 7 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ITS FY REPORT IS DUE ON APRIL 26 AND Q1 REPORT IS TO BE RELEASED ON MAY 17

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)