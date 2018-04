April 25 (Reuters) - KRYNICA VITAMIN SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT SIGNED A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ONE OF EUROPEAN LEADERS IN DISTRIBUTION OF FOOD PRODUCTS (CUSTOMER) FOR PRODUCTION OF AGREED ASSORTMENT OF PRODUCTS FOR THE CUSTOMER

* CONTRACT WILL LAST TILL 2020-END WITH POSSIBILITY OF EXTENSION

* ESTIMATED VALUE OF CONTRACT DURING ITS TERM OF VALIDITY AMOUNTS TO ABOUT EURO 20 MILLION

