* AS AT 25 APRIL GROUP HOLDS 100% OF UNLISTED HUEGLI REGISTERED SHARES AND 59.73% OF HUEGLI BEARER SHARES

* HOLDS IN TOTAL 76.75% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF HUEGLI

