April 26 (Reuters) - SFS Group PCL :

* FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 21.7 MLN VS LOSS EUR 13.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 PROFIT PER SHARE ATTRIBUTED TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 32.29 VS LOSS EUR 19.41 YEAR AGO

