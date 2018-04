April 26 (Reuters) - Mobile & Commerce Solutions PLC :

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY 2017 NET LOSS EUR 585,451 VS LOSS EUR 193,264 YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT EUR 22.52 VS LOSS EUR 7.43 YEAR AGO

