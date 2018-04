April 26 (Reuters) - ALBARAKA TURK:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY GETS MURABAHA SYNDICATED LOAN WORTH $245.0 MILLION AND EUR 60.0 MILLION FROM 17 BANKS ACROSS 8 COUNTRIES WITH 370 DAYS TRANCHE

* COSTS OF LOAN TO BE LIBOR+125 BPS AND EURIBOR+115 BPS

