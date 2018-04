April 26 (Reuters) - BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISOR KNF APPROVES THE INCLUSION OF BANK’S H2 2017 NET PROFIT IN THE AMOUNT OF 168.4 MILLION ZLOTYS IN THE TIER 1 CAPITAL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)