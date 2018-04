April 26 (Reuters) - MEGA SONIC SA:

* RESOLVED TO ISSUE 2,000 SERIES D3 BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS EACH

* SERIES D3 BONDS TO BEAR FIXED INTEREST OF 5% PER ANNUM PAID QUARTERLY

* FUNDS RAISED FROM BONDS ISSUANCE TO COVER COSTS OF IMPLEMENTATION AND REALIZATION OF CONTRACTS OF VOIP SERVICES

