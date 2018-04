April 26 (Reuters) - TEIXEIRA DUARTE SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES S.A., CAIXA GERAL DE DEPOSITOS S.A. AND NOVO BANCO S.A. FOR THE SALE OF ASSETS OF ABOUT 500 MILLION EUROS AND REDUCTION OF BANK LIABILITIES

Source text: bit.ly/2vM6qff

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)