BRIEF-Inter Cars Signs Term Sheet Agreement With Liberty Motors

April 26 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SIGNED TERM SHEET AGREEMENT WITH LIBERTY MOTORS SA ON JOINT INVESTMENT

* UNDER DEAL COMPANIES TO ESTABLISH LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (SPV) WHICH WOULD BE INVOLVED IN RETAIL AND WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTION OF MOTORCYCLES, MOTORCYCLE PARTS, CLOTHING AND MOTORCYCLE ACCESSORIES

* INTER CARS TO OWN 65% STAKE IN SPV AND LIBERTY MOTORS TO HOLD 35% STAKE

* PARTIES WILL CONTINUE TALKS ON AN EXCLUSIVE BASIS TILL 2018-END Source text for Eikon:

